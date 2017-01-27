San Bruno resident arrested after acting erratically and using firearm

SAN BRUNO (KRON) — Authorities arrested a man in San Bruno in connection of possessing two firearms illegally on Tuesday.

According to police, 28-year-old Ryan Deges of San Bruno was arrested for possessing two firearms and ammunition, after police determined that Deges was a convicted felon. Police said one firearm was reported stolen and the other was reported missing.

On sunday, Jan. 22, approximately at 11:30 a.m. officers approached the 600 block of Mason Avenue on reports of Deges acting erratically. According to police, Deges made comments related to firearm usage.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Deges on Jan. 24, and he was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

