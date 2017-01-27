Students rally against Trump, and ask for peace and love in Redwood City

MENLO PARK (KRON) — Students marched and rallied in an anti-Trump protest, Friday afternoon in Redwood City in fear the Trump administration will break up their families.

Over 300 students from Garfield Community school in Menlo Park overcame stage fright and boldly delivered passionate speeches regarding the Trump administration. Their speeches aimed at the recent executive orders signed by President Trump regarding undocumented immigrants.

“My middle brother and I are from here, but my big brother, my mom and my dad are not. I’m worried we will be separated,” said student Kimberly Molina Maldonado.

The group of students marched from school to downtown Redwood City, and they held signs calling for peace and love.

City leaders encouraged the youth to focus on education and do the best that you can do.

Students wish to stop the hate and truly make America great again.