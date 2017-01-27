Surveillance Video: Pick-up truck crashes into a bus in New York

NEW YORK (KRON) — Recently released surveillance video showed a truck swerving off the road and crashed into a city bus in Syracuse, N.Y., Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, on Jan. 19, a driver of a silver pick-up truck attempted to avoid stopped traffic while getting off Interstate-81. The driver swerved off the road and continued to drive on the grass area, eventually crashing several feet into the air lodging part way into the bus.

Police said no riders in the Centro bus was seriously injured, but few passengers were treated for minor injuries. The bus driver and the pick-up truck driver’s wife were both taken to the hospital.

No citations were issued following the crash.

Investigators said, the cause of the crash is unknown and investigation is still ongoing.