Suspected DUI triple crash leaves two injured in Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY (KRON)- A suspected DUI crash left a driver with major injuries and his passenger with minor injuries after a triple crash in Half Moon Bay.

Hector Bidrio, 32, of Half Moon Bay, crashed his gray 1970s El Camino near Cornell Avenue and Airport Street at 5:45 a.m., according to police.

Bidrio was driving west on Cornell avenue when he crashed into a parked car on the north side of the street, then a power pole and Jeep.

The impact of the crash caused the Jeep to overturn, according to CHP spokesman Officer Art Montiel.

Both vehicles were unoccupied.

Bidrio suffered a cut to his right eye and possible facial fracture. He was taken to Stanford Hospital.

A passenger in Bidrio’s car was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor cuts to his eye and knee.