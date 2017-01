MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — Gas delivery apps like Wefuel, Yoshi and FuelPanda are gaining popularity in the Bay Area.

With a couple swipes on your phone, you can order a truck to your location and get a fill-up, saving you time from having to go to a gas station.

Sounds convenient? But how much extra does it cost?

Is it safe?

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate tried it out to find out.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.