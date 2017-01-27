SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the Warriors players on the All Star Team, punching and dodgeball.

The Golden State Warriors are dominating the 2017 NBA All Star Team. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were announced on Thursday as reserves on the Western Conference squad, joining starters Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

So far during the Warriors season, 650 people have been turned away at Oracle due to fake tickets.

Oklahoma City’s Enes Kanter fractured his right forearm punching his hand on a chair on the Thunder bench in the second quarter mwin over the Dallas Mavericks. He could miss up to two months.