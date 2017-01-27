Three people shot in two separate incidents in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON)- Three people were shot in Oakland Wednesday night including two who were wounded in a gun battle in the city.

The gun battle happened in West Oakland at 10:30 p.m. near Seventh and Brush streets, according to police.

A 32-year-old homeless man and a 26-year-old man, who was sitting in his car, were wounded in the gun battle. Both victims are in stable condition.

BART spokesman, Taylor Huckabay, tweeted about being caught in the crossfire.

He said people in two separate cars started firing at each other.

Dozens of shots were fired, he said.

A shooting in East Oakland occurred in the 2400 block of 84th Avenue around 8 p.m.

A 25-year-old man was wounded in that attack.

He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police provided no information about possible suspects or motives in the shootings.