Trump, Mexican President Nieto talk on phone amid border wall dispute

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump leaves the President's Room of the Senate at the Capitol after he formally signed his cabinet nominations into law, in Washington. A legal watchdog group plans to file a lawsuit Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, alleging that Trump is violating the Constitution by allowing his businesses to accept payments from foreign governments. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump and the president of Mexico have spent one hour talking on the phone amid rising tensions over Trump’s proposed wall along the border.

Two administration officials confirmed Friday’s call.

Trump and Enrique Pena Nieto (PAYN’-yuh nee-EH’-toh) were supposed to meet in Washington next week, but the Mexican president said Thursday that he was canceling the visit.

He canceled after Trump moved forward with plans to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and have Mexico pay for construction.

The two administration officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the call publicly.

