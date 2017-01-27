Vallejo resident arrested for attempted sexual contact with a minor in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Authorities in San Francisco arrested an elderly man who attempted to have sexual contact with a minor through social media on Jan. 17, 2017.

According to police, the SFPD Internet Crimes Against Children unit arrested 69-year-old Vallejo resident Dennis Sholler, who sent graphic sexual images to a 14-year-old girl in San Francisco.

Upon investigation authorities discovered a previous conviction of Sholler in the state of Texas for fondling a minor back in 1984.

On Jan. 17, investigators took Sholler into custody after officers learned he attempted to have sexual contact with the teenage girl.

San Francisco’s District Attorney has charged Sholler with the following offenses.

Felony — Sending harmful material to a minor. (2 counts)

Misdemeanor — Arranging a meeting with a minor for sexual contact.

Felony — Going to an arranged meeting with a minor for sexual contact.

Police advised anyone with additional information regarding this case to notify the police, despite an arrest has been made.