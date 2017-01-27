Vallejo school accused of having students eat outside in cold, rainy weather will now ‘figure a way to fit’ students indoors

By and Published: Updated:
9672c374fb414130b4e5dd12d83ff2ef

 

VALLEJO (KRON) — KRON4 has an update to a story about a Vallejo elementary school accused of having students eat outside in cold, rainy weather.

Students at Wardlaw Elementary School in Vallejo will no longer have to eat lunch outside in cold and wet conditions.

A parent reached out to KRON4 earlier this week saying his fourth-grade daughter was being forced to eat outside during the storm last week.

He said when he filed a complaint with the Vallejo Unified School District, he never heard back.

On Friday, parents received a letter from the school district.

In a letter, the principal said the school will “figure a way to fit” students into an indoor space.

Here is the full letter:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s