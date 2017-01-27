VALLEJO (KRON) — KRON4 has an update to a story about a Vallejo elementary school accused of having students eat outside in cold, rainy weather.

Students at Wardlaw Elementary School in Vallejo will no longer have to eat lunch outside in cold and wet conditions.

A parent reached out to KRON4 earlier this week saying his fourth-grade daughter was being forced to eat outside during the storm last week.

He said when he filed a complaint with the Vallejo Unified School District, he never heard back.

On Friday, parents received a letter from the school district.

In a letter, the principal said the school will “figure a way to fit” students into an indoor space.

Here is the full letter: