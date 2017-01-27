PACIFICA (KRON) — Most people live by the beach for some peace and quiet.

But for neighbors in Pacifica, that has been far from the case ever since the Esplanade apartment buildings became vulnerable to severe erosion of the cliff they sit on.

Well, they’re set to be demolished Monday.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian tells us neighbors aren’t happy about the noise but hope it will be over soon.

Several buildings at 310 Esplanade have already been torn down.

Now, crews have cleared the area of lead, asbestos, and other hazardous materials in preparation for the demolition.

The apartments were built in the 60s but were deemed uninhabitable a year ago because of the deteriorating bluffs.

So, neighbors have had to deal with construction and commotion ever since, not to mention the restricted beach access they love so dear.

“I think I may luck out,” neighbor T.J. Tullo said. “I may be out of town on Monday but I think the neighborhood, in general, is probably not looking forward to it. But it’s a small price to pay to do what we have to do to live in the area so.”

The demolition will start at 8 a.m.

Crews hope to finish the same day but debris removal will last another two or three days.