Wild 94.9’s JV: Celebrities talk politics

By Published:
jv

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s check-in with Wild 94.9’s JV, KRON 4’s Darya Folsom and JV discuss Meryl Streep, Lady Gaga and Shia LaBeouf.

Do you want your favorite celebrities to talk politics?

Meryl Streep recently made a political speech during the Golden Globes.

Many people think Lady Gaga might deliver an anti-President Trump message during the half time show at the Super Bowl this year.

Shia LaBeouf was arrested for fighting during an protest against President Trump in New York. The whole thing was live streamed on Facebook.

