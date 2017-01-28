$188M jackpot sold in California

By Published:
FILE - In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. The Mega Millions jackpot received a boost to over $500 million for the Friday, July 8, drawing after no one picked the right numbers Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
FILE - In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. The Mega Millions jackpot received a boost to over $500 million for the Friday, July 8, drawing after no one picked the right numbers Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

SACRAMENTO (KRON)—A Southern California resident matched all six numbers in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing and won $188 million.

The winning ticket was sold in Nipton, a city in San Bernadino County. It was sold at the Primm Valley Lotto which is on Interstate 15 and the state line. The winner has the choice of spreading out the $188 million over 30 years or a lump sum of $112.3 million.

The California lottery does not know who the lucky winner is until the ticket is claimed. The office encourages whoever won should sign the back of the ticket in ink and keep it in a safe place until they are able to get to a California Lottery District Office.

The winner has one year to claim their prize.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s