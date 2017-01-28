7-car accident backs up Oakland freeway

car

OAKLAND (KRON) — A multi-car accident is backing up an Oakland freeway Saturday morning.

Around 11:00 a.m., a 7 car-pile up occurred on northbound Interstate 880 near 98th Ave. in Oakland.

KRON4’s Will Tran was at the scene.

It is unclear what caused the accident.

It is also unclear if anyone was injured.

Traffic is severely delayed in the area of the accident at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

