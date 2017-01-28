California lawyers sue President Trump to repeal immigration order

President Donald Trump signs an executive order on extreme vetting during an event at the Pentagon in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump signs an executive order on extreme vetting during an event at the Pentagon in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(KRON)—The state of California is suing President Trump over his executive order suspending visas and immigration benefits without the approval of Congress.

The lawsuit was filed on Saturday which is a day after the president signed the executive order.

The document states Trump violated the Constitution as well as laws and treaties of the United States. The lawyers claim Trump did not do his job by protecting the civil rights of those living in the state of California, but also the United States.

President Trump is accused of suspending visas and immigration benefits for people who have a certain ethnicity and religious beliefs.

