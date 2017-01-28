Car crash outside of Santa Clara County Fire Department

By and Published: Updated:
los-gatos-crash

(KRON)—A scary scene out of Santa Clara County where an Saturday morning car crash has left a man in critical condition.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Saratoga Los Gatos Road across the street from the fire station.

Firefighters awoke to the sound of the vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, crews found a 25-year-old male victim still inside the car.

The patient was quickly rescued from the car and transported to the hospital.

He is currently in critical condition.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s