Car crash outside of Santa Clara County Fire Department

(KRON)—A scary scene out of Santa Clara County where an Saturday morning car crash has left a man in critical condition.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Saratoga Los Gatos Road across the street from the fire station.

Firefighters awoke to the sound of the vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, crews found a 25-year-old male victim still inside the car.

The patient was quickly rescued from the car and transported to the hospital.

He is currently in critical condition.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident.