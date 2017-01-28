Federal judge rules temporary stay to those with valid visas in United States

(KRON)—A federal judge has granted a temporary stay to allow people who landed in the United States with valid visas to remain in the country Saturday night.

The decision stops President Trump’s executive order which did not allow citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days.

The ACLU issued the request after people were being detained at JFK in New York based on the executive order.

This also means the government must provide a list of people who have been affected by the president’s decision because they cannot be removed from the country.

