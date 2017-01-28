Gov. Brown to undergo further prostate cancer treatment

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — California Governor Jerry Brown will undergo further treatment for prostate cancer and is being treated by a San Francisco doctor, his office announced Saturday morning.

Brown, 78, is being treated by Dr. Eric Small, an oncologist at the University of California at San Francisco.

“Fortunately this is not extensive disease, can be readily treated with a short course of radiotherapy, and there are not expected to be any significant side effects. The prognosis for Governor Brown is excellent,” Small said in a statement.

During the treatment, which will take place between late February and early March, Brown will continue with his work schedule, according to his office.

In 2012, Brown first revealed he had been diagnosed with early stages of localized prostate cancer prostate cancer. He was also being treated by Small in 2012.