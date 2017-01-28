Highway 37 in Novato open after flooding

(KRON) Highway 37 in Novato is open again in both directions after flooding shut down the freeway twice during recent January storms.

WATCH: Quadcopter4 video of Highway 37 flooding

Eastbound 37 reopened several days ago after massive pumps were brought in to drain the water.

Westbound 37 proved more difficult to reopen.

Caltrans worked for 6 days to open the highway.

After 6+ days of hard work around the clock by @CaltransD4 @CHPMarin HWY37 is Now OPEN. TY for Your Paitience. @ilike_mike @suzannesmith — Bijan Sartipi (@bijanet) January 28, 2017

The time has come! SR-37 has completely reopened to traffic! Both eastbound and westbound lanes are open. Happy Saturday! — CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) January 28, 2017