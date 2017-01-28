Highway 37 in Novato open after flooding

Highway 37 flooding
(KRON) Highway 37 in Novato is open again in both directions after flooding shut down the freeway twice during recent January storms.

WATCH: Quadcopter4 video of Highway 37 flooding

Eastbound 37 reopened several days ago after massive pumps were brought in to drain the water.

Westbound 37 proved more difficult to reopen.

Caltrans worked for 6 days to open the highway.

