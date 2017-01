OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Athletics Fan Fest brought exciting news for members of the Green and Gold Saturday morning.

The A’s president Dave Kaval said the team will make an announcement regarding a new ballpark within the next year.

Kaval made the announcement around 11 a.m. at the Fan Fest event in Oakland.

He says the official stadium announcement will include the site and timeline for building the new stadium.

However Kaval did not say when exactly the announcement will come this year.