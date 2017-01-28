Social media reacts to President Trump’s travel ban

(KRON)—Millions of people have taken to social media Saturday to voice how they feel about President Donald Trump’s travel ban of those coming into the United States from other countries.

Twitter even spoke out about the issue which is a platform President Trump is known for using frequently.

“Twitter is built by immigrants of all religions,” Twitter tweeted. “We stand for and with them, always.”

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, who represents one of the cities where people are protesting the travel ban voiced his concern and tweeted a picture of the SFO protest.

#SF stands against hatred & fear.

We're a city of immigrants & we stand shoulder to shoulder to protect them #Muslimban #SFO

Filmmaker Michael Moore told Muslims across the world that the majority of Americans did not vote for President Trump.

Moore was one of the few people who predicted President Trump would win the election against Hillary Clinton.

Lyft CEO Logan Green took to Twitter to tell his followers the ride sharing service has always been inclusive of those who come from different countries

2/ Trump’s immigration ban is antithetical to both Lyft's and our nation's core values. — logangreen (@logangreen) January 29, 2017

