Social media reacts to President Trump’s travel ban

By Published:
President Donald Trump shows his signature on an executive action on rebuilding the military during an event at the Pentagon in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump shows his signature on an executive action on rebuilding the military during an event at the Pentagon in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(KRON)—Millions of people have taken to social media Saturday to voice how they feel about President Donald Trump’s travel ban of those coming into the United States from other countries.

Twitter even spoke out about the issue which is a platform President Trump is known for using frequently.

“Twitter is built by immigrants of all religions,” Twitter tweeted. “We stand for and with them, always.”

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, who represents one of the cities where people are protesting the travel ban voiced his concern and tweeted a picture of the SFO protest.

Filmmaker Michael Moore told Muslims across the world that the majority of Americans did not vote for President Trump.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Moore was one of the few people who predicted President Trump would win the election against Hillary Clinton.

Lyft CEO Logan Green took to Twitter to tell his followers the ride sharing service has always been inclusive of those who come from different countries

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s