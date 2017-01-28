Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office investigating stabbing

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)—Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a stabbing in Graton on Friday night.

Deputies received reports of a man stabbed on Guerneville Road. When they arrived, they found the victim lying in the back of a parked van.

After investigating the case, deputies were able to determine the victim got into an argument with a male suspect inside a white RV.

The argument turned into a physical altercation which the male suspect had a knife and allegedly stabbed the victim in the lower abdomen.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and took the victim to a Santa Rosa hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a follow-up investigation into the stabbing.