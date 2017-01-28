CONCORD (KRON)—Hundreds of Contra Costa County residents concerned about what the new administration is going to do about health care crowded into a church in Concord on Saturday.

It was seen as part of a resistance movement to the threat of those who fear the loss of their health care. No less a voice then former congressman George miller spelled out that threat.

“The fact is that twenty million Americans have access to a system they didn’t have a few years ago,” Miller said.

“That’s now threatened because of the idea that they are going to create Trumpcare and Trumpcare is not about giving people insurance, it’s not about giving them economic security. It’s about taking the system and shattering it and putting it back into the hands of individual insurance companies.

The absence of healthcare or the absence of coverage is a crusher if you’re trying to achieve social justice.”

Among the concerns was the prospect of losing coverage because of a preexisting condition.

“I represent one in ten women who have endometriosis,” said women’s health advocate Silvia Young. “We are very concerned because this is a preexisting condition.”

“I will need cancer blocking medication for the rest of my life,” said breast cancer survivor Adrienne Ursiono. “Like I said I’m thirty nine years old, I’ve already fought for my life I shouldn’t have to fight for health care.”

The former congressman saw this as a part of a rising movement to preserve gains now threatened by the Trump administration.

“The Women’s March was an incredible kickoff of great concerns to citizens all over the world have about this president and how dangerous he can be, dangerous to foreign countries, dangerous to our own economy, dangerous to your healthcare, dangerous to your jobs and that’s why you see these organizations springing up,” Miller said

Congressman Mark Desaulnier asked the question on the minds of everyone attending.

“Three-hundred million Americans in the most powerful country in the history of the human species, why don’t we have universal high quality health care in this country?” DeSaulnier said.