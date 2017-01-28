VIDEO: Crews still looking for missing teen driver near Alameda Creek

FREMONT(KRON)—It’s been a week since Jayda Jenkins car plunged into Alameda Creek after an accident with another vehicle and Saturday, an hours long search for the 18-year old Tracey woman yielded no answers.

KRON4’s Hermela Aregawi reports in Fremont with the latest.

Crews were out for more than 6 hours Saturday. More than 100 people, search and rescue personnel, family, friends and strangers desperately searched for clues and found nothing.

Niles Canyon Road was closed until about 5 p.m. while search and rescue teams turned every stone.

“We’ve done just about everything we can do given the fact that the area is still relatively unsafe,” said Tya Modeste, Public Information Officer of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. “We have covered 100 percent of what we can access and that is the brush, the banks.”

More than 100 personnel, dozens of volunteers, canines, drones and seven divers were a part of the intense search.

“At times you can see the divers in the water and you can see the current the force of the current just kind of pushing them and when you see something like that our priority is life safety and so we can’t put anyone in danger,” Modeste said.

Former schoolmates of Jenkins showed up to help.

“She was one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met,” said classmates Sierra Carpenter and Sierra Norvell. “She’s super sweet and super kind.”

Families from the family’s hometown scoured the area, too.

“Tracy is not huge it’s a small town,” said Mary Ward. “As far as the family we’ve never met them until today. Good people. My heart goes out to them so that’s why we’re here.”

“We just basically divided and conquered,” said Wayne Ward. “There were about 8 different teams, teams of like 6-8 people. “

Jenkins’s silver 2000 Honda Accord was recovered Tuesday. She still missing

“Well right now at this point our hope is still finding Jayda,” Mary Ward said. Finding her alive and that’s what we’re hoping for. We’re hoping for miracles right and that’s what we’re here for.”