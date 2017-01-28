SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)— Spurred by President Trump’s actions in his first week in office, protesters in San Francisco marched once again, but there wasn’t just one main complaint among protesters.

As KRON4’s Spencer Blake shows us, there were many complaints voiced.

Drums kept the beat as chants rang through the Castro District Saturday afternoon, but the chants were constantly changing.

The ‘Silence is Violence’ event had people marching for a whole list of things.

The event’s Facebook page also touted stances against misogyny, racism, police brutality, and more.

Police escorts cleared the streets ahead of the 200 or so people who eventually made their way down Mission Street.

With groups like these, there will likely be many more signs and banners snaking through San Francisco streets for the next four years.