VIDEO: Saturday search for missing teen closes Niles Canyon



ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Niles Canyon Road in Alameda County will be closed Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. as crews continue to search for a teen that crashed her car into Alameda Creek last week.

Crews will be searching for 18-year-old Jayda Jenkins, whose car careened off of Niles Canyon Road after colliding with another car a week ago today.

The quickly moving waters of Alameda Creek have hampered the search for Jayda.

Earlier this week, Jayda’s car was recovered, but she was not inside.

Today will be the largest search party held to date.

A dedicated group of volunteers, police, family, and friends are all out surveying the creek and surrounding area.