VALLEJO (KRON)—Twenty-one-year-old Angel Ramos was remembered by friends and family on Saturday.

He’s the young man shot and killed by Vallejo police Monday. That after officers responded to a reported fight early that morning.

But as KRON4’s Philippe Djegal reports Ramos’ family says he didn’t have to die.

An aunt enraged.

“You’re going to be accountable, because God watches everything,” said Ramos’ aunt Grace Serna.

An uncle in defense.

“He was a soldier for good,” said Ramos’ uncle Carlton Evans. “He wasn’t for bad you know what I mean, like they try to portray him.”

A heartbroken brother who misses his younger brother.

“When you around Angel, you’re guaranteed to smile, you’re guaranteed to laugh,” said Ramos’ brother Mike Saddler.

A grieving mother, understandably at a loss for words.

“All I know is I love my son to the end. I just can’t understand why it happened,” said Ramos’ mother Annice Evans.

The more than 40 other people who stood outside the Vallejo Police Department Saturday afternoon to remember 21-year-old Angel Ramos also perplexed as to why the young man was shot to death.

Early Monday morning, police say officers responded to reports of several people fighting near a home on Sacramento Street.

When they arrived, witnessed a 16-year-old boy from Union City on the ground, on his back and, a man identified by family members as Angel Ramos, standing over the boy, holding a knife.

Police say the armed man presented a lethal threat to the victim down on his back and, one officer, an eight-year veteran of the force, opened fire, killing angel.

Ramos’ family disputes the facts of this case laid out by the Vallejo Police Department.

That’s why they’ve enlisted the help of attorney John Burris.

“He didn’t have a knife on him,” Evans said. “They’re saying that he was leaping on somebody to shoot, I can’t talk. I’m sorry.”

The Anti-Police Terror Project helped organize this memorial.

The families of Mario Romero, gunned down by Vallejo police in 2012 and, Alex Nieto, killed by San Francisco police in 2014 offering their support.

The Solano County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the deadly shooting.