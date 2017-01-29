4 of 5 detainees released from SFO

A protester raises her fist and shouts as she joins others assembled at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 after two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Four individuals who were detained at San Francisco International Airport in the wake of the travel ban have been released, according to airport officials.

There is still one person detained, and there is no timeline for when that individual will be released.

Protesters are likely to continue their demonstration at SFO until officials surrender the fifth and final detainee.

President Trump’s Executive Order to ban refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries is being battled at airports all across the country.

