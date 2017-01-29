4 of 5 detainees released from SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Four individuals who were detained at San Francisco International Airport in the wake of the travel ban have been released, according to airport officials.

There is still one person detained, and there is no timeline for when that individual will be released.

Protesters are likely to continue their demonstration at SFO until officials surrender the fifth and final detainee.

President Trump’s Executive Order to ban refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries is being battled at airports all across the country.

Local CBP advises 4 individuals that were detained under Executive Order have been released. 5th and final individual still being processed. — flySFO (@flySFO) January 29, 2017