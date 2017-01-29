Antioch shooting leaves Oakland man critically injured

ANTIOCH (KRON) — A shooting Saturday night in Antioch left one man in critical condition, according to the Antioch Police Department.

Around 9:44 p.m. officers officers responded to sounds of multiple gunshots in the 1800 block of Cavallo Rd., police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a 35-year-old Oakland man suffering from at least two gunshot wounds.

Police say he was shot while sitting in a parked car.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where is now listed in critical, but stable condition, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.