Child’s lemonade stand robbed, Sebastopol community saves the day

SEBASTOPOL (KRON) — Sunday morning went from sour to sweet for two nine-year-old girls whose lemonade stand was robbed in Sebastopol.

Around 10:10 a.m. police responded to the 400 block of Pleasant Hill Avenue North where the girls had set up shop on the sidewalk, authorities said.

A mother of one the girls told officers that they had come inside their house for just a moment.

When they returned, their stand was empty. Someone stole all their lemons, a four foot tall stuffed giraffe, and their profit for the day – ten dollars in cash.

Police say the girls were heartbroken.

Fortunately, things took a turn for the better when the community got wind of what happened.

After hearing about the theft, the Sebastopol Toy Works donated a stuffed alligator, a patron at the store who overheard the story donated $20, Whole Foods donated a wooden crate for lemons, and Sebastopol police officers, dispatchers and the police union donated $50 to the girls.

Sebastopol Police Department would like to thank all who donated, as the girls were very happy and thankful for the donations.

