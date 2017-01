(KRON)—A crowd gathered at the Dulles Airport in Washington D.C. broke out into song Saturday night.

They were singing the song “This Land is Your Land” after President Donald Trump’s executive order barring refugees from entering the United States was deemed unconstitutional.

Whole crowd at Dulles has begun singing “This Land Is Your Land” #MuslimBan #RefugeesWelcome pic.twitter.com/OidSEqlhzR — Our Revolution (@OurRevolution) January 29, 2017