Demolition of Pacifica apartment scheduled on Monday

PACIFICA (BCN)—An apartment building located on the bluffs above the ocean in Pacifica is scheduled to be demolished on Monday, city officials said Friday.

According to city officials, the building, located at 310 Esplanade, is at risk of collapsing into the ocean because of the eroding bluff. Furthermore, the building contained hazardous materials that would present a significant threat to public health if another major storm or

earthquake occurred that caused part of the building to fall.

“The vacant building at 310 Esplanade poses a significant risk to public health and safety, and the City is stepping in to demolish the structure,” said Lori Tinfow, Pacifica City Manager and Director of Emergency Management. “By demolishing the structure now, we will prevent further complications and expense associated with the clean-up.”

On Jan. 25, 2016, city officials determined that the building was uninhabitable due to coastal erosion. The building was evacuated, and in December city officials announced the building needed to be demolished.

Friday’s announcement of the start of demolition comes just days after the city announced progress in securing federal funding to assist with

the clean up of recent storm damage. The city will also receive $1 million in state assistance and $2 million from its insurance company for storm repair.

Storms with heavy rains and king tides continue to erode cliffs and create sink holes in California. Officials in Pacifica said they are

monitoring conditions closely as storms move through the state and accelerate coastal erosion.

The demolition will begin at 8 a.m. Monday at 310 Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica. City officials will be available at 9 a.m. to answer questions about the demolition from the media. The demolition is expected to be completed in one day, and debris removal is expected to take two or three days.