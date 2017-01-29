Firefighters working to extinguish fire at Pittsburg energy plant

PITTSBURG (KRON)—Firefighters are working to put out a fire that started Sunday afternoon in a steam turbine generator at a Pittsburg energy plant, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The incident was reported 3:43 p.m. at the Calpine Delta Energy Center on Arcy Lane.

The automatic fire extinguisher system was activated when the fire started and everyone near the generator was able to get out safely, said Fire Prevention Capt. Lisa Martinez said.

No firefighters were injured.

A hazmat team was called to the scene because the incident involved hydrogen which is a hazardous material, Martinez said. Businesses and homes were not evacuated.

Most of the fire was put out by 4:45 p.m.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife have been told about the fire because the power plant is near the Dow Wetlands Preserve and the San Joaquin River, Martinez said.