Gas leak prompts evacuation in downtown Martinez

MARTINEZ (KRON)—A gas leak has been detected Sunday afternoon in downtown Martinez, according to police.

The incident was reported around 3:10 p.m. near States Coffee and Mercantile on Ward and Main street.

Officers have evacuated the area.

The gas leak happened when a car hit a gas meter.



Please avoid dwntwn near States Coffee & 500-700 blk of Main St & Ward St. Clearing area for gas leak caused by vehicle into gas meter. pic.twitter.com/njbRY0n0uj — Martinez Police (@MartinezPDinCA) January 29, 2017

