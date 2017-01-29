Gas leak prompts evacuation in downtown Martinez

Gas leak in Martinez was caused by a car hitting a gas meter. (Photo Credit: Martinez police)
MARTINEZ (KRON)—A gas leak has been detected Sunday afternoon in downtown Martinez, according to police.

The incident was reported around 3:10 p.m. near States Coffee and Mercantile on Ward and Main street.

Officers have evacuated the area.

The gas leak happened when a car hit a gas meter.

