Lyft combats Trump’s travel ban, pledges million dollar donation

By Published:
Lyft1

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco-based ride service hops in the driver seat of the local protest against President Trump’s travel ban.

Lyft announced Sunday morning that they will donate one million dollars to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) “to defend our constitution.”

ACLU is a nonprofit organization “devoted to protecting the basic civil liberties of everyone in America.”

President Trump’s controversial order bans refugees from Muslin-majority countries.

Several travelers have been detained, possibly illegally, in airports across the country since he signed the order.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s