Travel ban protest continues at SFO, several California airports

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A second day of protests against President Trump’s travel ban is underway at San Francisco International Airport and at least four other California airports.

Security at SFO prepared Sunday morning for round two by vamping up the security and bringing in extra barricades as they anticipate another large crowd.

The demonstrators are calling for the freedom of detained travelers, many of whom were in the air when President Trump signed the Executive Order to ban refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Those countries are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

One woman says she’s been at the airport since 4:00 a.m. yesterday, and refuses to leave until the last detainee is released.

“The support even from the police has been amazing,” the woman said. “A woman just came by and bought ten coffees for those of use who are still here.”

SFO released the following statement in regards to the Executive Order:

We appreciate all those who have so passionately expressed their concerns over the President’s Executive Order relating to immigration. We share these concerns deeply, as our highest obligation is to the millions of people from around the world whom we serve. Although Customs and Border Protection services are strictly federal and operate outside the jurisdiction of all U.S. airports, including SFO, we have requested a full briefing from this agency to ensure our customers remain the top priority. We are also making supplies available to travelers affected by this Executive Order, as well as to the members of the public who have so bravely taken a stand against this action by speaking publicly in our facilities.

The San Francisco Police Department is also offering support of today’s assembly.

Officers wish to “facilitate 1st Amendment expressions of free speech.”

#SFPD will be prepared w/ staff & resources to help facilitate 1st Amendment expressions of free speech again today @flysfo… — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) January 29, 2017

Other California airports participating in today’s protest:

Los Angeles International Airport (1:00 p.m.)

San Diego International Airport (5:00 p.m.)

Sacramento International Airport (12:00 p.m.)

Fresno Yosemite International Airport (5:00 p.m.)