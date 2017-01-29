(KRON)—University of California President Janet Napolitano and UC chancellors expressed their concern over President Trump’s executive order banning those from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

“We are deeply concerned by the recent executive order that restricts the ability of our students, faculty, staff, and other members of the UC community from certain countries from being able to enter or return to the United States,” the UC Office of the President said in a statement. “While maintaining the security of the nation’s visa system is critical, this executive order is contrary to the values we hold dear as leaders of the University of California. The UC community, like universities across the country, has long been deeply enriched by students, faculty, and scholars from around the world, including the affected countries, coming to study, teach, and research. It is critical that the United States continues to welcome the best students, scholars, scientists, and engineers of all backgrounds and nationalities. We are committed to supporting all members of the UC community who are impacted by this executive action.”

The statement was issued on Sunday which is the day after the state of California decided to sue President Trump over the order.

About 375 travelers have been impacted by President Trump’s ban, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

People have been protestingthe travel ban at airports across the country including San Francisco International Airport.