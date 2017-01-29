Vallejo injury crash prompts DUI investigation

VALLEJO (KRON) — One person is suffering life-threatening injuries after a possible DUI car crash in Vallejo Sunday morning, according to Vallejo Police Department.
Around 1:45 a.m., police responded to a two-car collision at Lemon St. and Curtola Pkwy, authorities said.
Police found that a 2003 Pontiac Sunfire was travelling northbound on Lemon Street and a 2000 Honda CR-V was headed westbound on Interstate 780 before the cars crashed in an intersection.
Witnesses told police that both southbound and northbound lights in that intersection were green when the accident happened.
The Honda CR-V was seriously damaged after spinning out and striking a light pole as a result of the collision.