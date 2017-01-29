Vallejo injury crash prompts DUI investigation

VALLEJO (KRON) — One person is suffering life-threatening injuries after a possible DUI car crash in Vallejo Sunday morning, according to Vallejo Police Department.

Around 1:45 a.m., police responded to a two-car collision at Lemon St. and Curtola Pkwy, authorities said.

Police found that a 2003 Pontiac Sunfire was travelling northbound on Lemon Street and a 2000 Honda CR-V was headed westbound on Interstate 780 before the cars crashed in an intersection.

Witnesses told police that both southbound and northbound lights in that intersection were green when the accident happened.

The Honda CR-V was seriously damaged after spinning out and striking a light pole as a result of the collision.

The passenger in the CR-V, a 35-year-old Sacramento woman, was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the CR-V, a 35-year-old Sacramento man, was taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

The occupants of the Pontiac, who are Vallejo residents, had minor injuries and were also taken to a local hospital.

Police suspect that intoxication was a factor in the crash.

The collision is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Jeremy Huff of the Vallejo Police Department Traffic Division – (707) 649-3569. Refer to case number 17-1270.