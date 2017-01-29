VIDEO: Democratic National Committee Chair candidate shows up to SFO protest

By and Published:
tom-perez

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—During the SFO protest, we have seen a number of political figures show up to the airport.

Democratic National Committee Chair candidate and former Labor Secretary Tom Perez took to Facebook Live from SFO.

If elected, Perez would be the first Latino leader of the Democratic Party.

In the video, Perez can be seen chanting “Donald Trump has got to go.”

A number of political figures have shown up at San Francisco International Airport including former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom.

