SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—Protesters swarmed San Francisco International Airport for the second day in a row and among the people inside the international terminal were lawyers offering advice for people affected by the Muslim travel ban.

KRON4’s Alecia Reid spoke with a local congressman who vows to fight the ban.

A sea of protesters rallied inside the international terminal at SFO against the immigration ban put in place by President Trump.

Over the weekend, a judge put a temporary stay on the executive order. Even then, there were still folks being held at immigration, or denied access to fly. Lawyers made themselves handy at the airport to help anyone with questions.

“We’re getting questions from people that are in transit,” said Lisa Weissman-Ward who is offering free legal advice. “We’re getting questions from people that have physically arrived in the United States, and we’re getting questions from people that are not actually able to get on an airplane at this point because they’re being denied access.”

Congressman Eric Swalwell plans on doing his part as well. The United States representative tells KRON4 he will continue to stand with his colleagues to stop the president’s immigration ban.

“Donald Trump’s blanket Muslim ban is unconstitutional,” Swalwell said.

Swalwell works with a refugee who was an interpreter with the U.S. in Afghanistan. Now, Swalwell says the country his colleague helped is turning its back on him.

“He had his father killed for the cooperation he showed to the United States” he said. “He went back and continued to serve us and his brother was kidnapped. He finally came to the U.S. and now we’re working to get his family here, but today people like Mohammed would not be allowed entry under the president’s Muslim ban so we need to make sure to keep our promise to those that help us and to show the world that we are always a welcoming country.”