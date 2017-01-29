PLEASANTON (KRON)—Dozens of families who lost a loved one to a drunk driver gathered for a vigil.

KRON 4’S Ella Sogomonian reports in Pleasanton where she met the family of young boy Elijah Dunn who was tragically killed last summer on the 680 freeway.

It was a night of tears and tight hugs at the Four Points in Pleasanton.

Families like mom Paula Baxter came to remember a loved one lost to an impaired driver.

“I want to honor her and remember her by being here,” Baxter said.

It’s been 8 years without her daughter Vanessa Hurtado who left behind a little girl.

“You can always feel the emptiness,” Baxter said. “In my family now that Vanessa is gone, it has brought a tremendous amount of sadness to us.”

One by one, 113 names were called out in memory of each Bay Area person killed by a driver under the influence in the past decade.

Families along with California Highway Patrol members of the Golden Gate division gathered in memory of the victims.

For Eric Dunn, it’s a new experience to try and heal after his son 3-year-old Elijah Dunn was killed in a car crash on northbound Highway 680 last fall.

“It changes your life forever,” Dunn said. “One day you’ll have your kid there, or a family member, a loved one and after a major accident they’re taken away. Your life is totally changed in the blink of an eye.”

A moment Elijah’s brother Eric Dunn , Jr.says can make every day a struggle. That trigger is as simple as a song can bring back the pain.

“My life has changed by all the actions that I do,” Eric Dunn Jr. said. “Whether I’m at school and I can’t focus on work because that’s all I think about. Whether it’s song on the radio that just makes me feel emotional.”

M.A.D.D. is an unfortunately growing community that with events like this helps families cope.