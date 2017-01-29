VIDEO: Ride sharing companies weigh in on Trump’s immigration ban

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—Uber and Lyft are weighing in on Trump’s immigration ban, but one of them is under fire from customers.

Many people are deleting their Uber app because they believe the company is supporting Trump.

A chorus of voices on social media calling for people to delete their Uber account.

“I’ve seen so many posts saying to delete Uber from using it and what I think,” said San Francisco resident Mohammed Naji. “If I was to use Uber, I wouldn’t use it anymore since it’s supporting something that people don’t like.”

Uber continued sending cars to JFK airport during a taxi strike on Saturday. The strike took place during the protests there and was meant to rally against the president’s Muslim ban which could affect many drivers.

“The fact that Uber decided to continue picking up those passengers despite the discrimination that was taking place,” said San Francisco resident Cara Belladonna. “They were breaking the picket line.”

Uber had also announced that it was dropping surge prices at the time which is a move seen by many as a way to drive business, but the company’s top guy says it was meant to facilitate the protesters going to and from New York’s airport.

On Sunday afternoon, CEO Travis Kalanick announced Uber would provide services to drivers affected by the ban including a $3 million legal defense fund, 24 hour legal services compensating drivers stuck abroad for lost earnings and urging the U.S. government to remove the ban.

Many were also upset that Kalanick is serving as an adviser on the president’s economic board which includes a dozen other CEO’s of company’s like Pepsi, Tesla and General Motors. Kalanick defended that in a statement.

“We’ve taken the view that in order to serve cities you need to give their citizens a voice, a seat at the table,” Kalanick said in a statement. “We partner around the world optimistically in the belief that by speaking up and engaging we can make a difference.”

Lyft on the other hand is gaining customers after announcing they would donate $1 million to the ACLU to help fight the ban.

