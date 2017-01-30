25 license plates stolen off cars in California neighborhood

By Published:
copcar

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) – Police in San Leandro say at least 25 license plates have been stolen from cars parked in a residential neighborhood in less than a week.

San Leandro Police Department spokesman Lt. Robert McManus says the plates were stolen off cars parked in several streets.

McManus says it’s unclear why anyone would steal so many license plates.

He says some possibilities include using them to sell them as novelty items or attaching them to cars used in crimes.

McManus says stolen plates are reported to a nationwide database that tracks them and that police cars have scanning technology that can alert offices when a stolen plate is detected.

