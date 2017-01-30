A Suisun City man tries to take back money from register after taco made wrong

SUISUN CITY (KRON)- Police arrested a man Friday morning in Suisun after he allegedly tried to take money from the cash register when a fast food restaurant made his order wrong.

Police received a report that a fight broke out at Del Taco in Heritage Park Shopping Center on Sunset Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

The customer,29-year-old Ronald Rantasuo of Suisun City, became upset after his taco was made wrong and demanded his money back, according to police.

Rantasuo allegedly threatened employees, saying that if he didn’t get his money back he would take it from the register himself.

The suspect grabbed the register, but an employee intervened and pushed him away and said he was calling the police.

Rantasuo allegedly became physical, pushing the employee and slapping the cell phone out of the employee’s hand causing it to fall and shatter.

He fled the scene, but police were able to locate Rantasuo in the 500 block of Rio Verde Lane.

He was arrested and booked into Salano County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery, felony vandalism and obstructing a wireless device.