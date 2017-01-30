Arrest made in chilling murder case of elderly South Bay man

CUPERTINO (KRON) — A suspect has been arrested in the murder case of an elderly man who was well-known in the South Bay community, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

70-year-old Gin Lu “Tommy” Shwe’s family reported him missing to West Valley Patrol deputies last Wednesday.

During their investigation, police found Mr. Shwe’s body strangled in a shallow grave in Tulare County.

Suspect Christopher Ellebracht was arrested when detectives discovered that he attempted to cash a $10,000 dollar check from Mr. Shwe’s account. He was also seen on video buying a shovel at Home Depot the morning Mr. Shwe’s disappearance was reported.

Ellebracht will be arraigned for murder, financial elder abuse, and forgery in Superior Court Monday afternoon, police said.

“Mr. Shwe was an active and well-known resident of the Cupertino community and a prominent member of the greater Chinese community in the Bay Area,” police said. “He formally served on the Cupertino School Board and worked as a local real estate professional.”