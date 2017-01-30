Arrest made in Cupertino school board murder case

(KRON) A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a former Cupertino school board member earlier this month, Santa Clara County sheriff’s officials said today.

Detectives arrested Christopher Ellebracht in connection with the murder of Gin Lu “Tommy” Shwe, a 70-year-old Cupertino resident who formerly served on the Cupertino Union School District board and worked as a real estate agent, sheriff’s officials said.

On Jan. 18, Shwe was reported missing by his family. He was last seen leaving a 24-Hour Fitness in Sunnyvale the day before.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators followed a trail of leads that led them to Ellebracht, and the discovery of Shwe’s strangled body in a shallow grave in Tulare County.

Prior to his arrest, Ellebracht tried to cash a $10,000 check from Shwe’s account. He was also observed on video purchasing a shovel at Home Depot on the morning that Shwe was reported missing, sheriff’s officials said.

Ellebracht was arraigned in Santa Clara County Superior Court this afternoon on charges of murder, financial elder abuse, and forgery.