VIDEO: Benicia firefighters responding to hazmat incident

By Published: Updated:
hazmat

BENICIA (KRON)—-The Benicia Fire Department is responding to a hazardous materials incident Monday morning.

A substance was seen bubbling on the floor of a garage on Viewmont Street around 11:30 a.m.

The spill created a cloud of vapor and firefighters evacuated two people inside the house.

Residents in the area have been told to stay inside their homes.

Viewmont Street is closed between East Fifth and Lindo Streets, according to police.

A hazmat team is on the way to the scene.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates on this developing story.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s