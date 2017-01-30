VIDEO: Benicia firefighters responding to hazmat incident

BENICIA (KRON)—-The Benicia Fire Department is responding to a hazardous materials incident Monday morning.

A substance was seen bubbling on the floor of a garage on Viewmont Street around 11:30 a.m.

The spill created a cloud of vapor and firefighters evacuated two people inside the house.

Residents in the area have been told to stay inside their homes.

Viewmont Street is closed between East Fifth and Lindo Streets, according to police.

A hazmat team is on the way to the scene.

Haz Mat Team investigating unknown substance on Viewmont east of East 5th Street. We are currently notifying and… https://t.co/Trr2Wz0F5x — Benicia Fire Dept. (@BeniciaFire) January 30, 2017

Update: Viewmont between E 5th and Lindo remains closed while fire units work to secure a HazMat incident. #ViewmontCommand — Benicia Police (@BeniciaPD) January 30, 2017

Fire incident taking place in the 500 blk of Viewmont. Viewmont from E 5th to Lindo closed. Please avoid the area. Updates to follow. — Benicia Police (@BeniciaPD) January 30, 2017

