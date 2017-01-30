Demolition of Pacifica apartments begins

PACIFICA (KRON) — Crews have begun to demolish an apartment building located on the bluffs above the ocean in Pacifica on Monday.

According to city officials, the building, located at 310 Esplanade, is at risk of collapsing into the ocean because of the eroding bluff. Furthermore, the building contained hazardous materials that would present a significant threat to public health if another major storm or earthquake occurred that caused part of the building to fall.

“The vacant building at 310 Esplanade poses a significant risk to public health and safety, and the City is stepping in to demolish the structure,” said Lori Tinfow, Pacifica City Manager and Director of Emergency Management. “By demolishing the structure now, we will prevent further complications and expense associated with the clean-up.”

On Jan. 25, 2016, city officials determined that the building was uninhabitable due to coastal erosion. The building was evacuated, and in December city officials announced the building needed to be demolished.

The demolition is expected to be completed in one day, and debris removal is expected to take two or three days.