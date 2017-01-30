DUI Patrol on Super Bowl Sunday in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON4)- Vallejo police officers will conduct special patrol on Super Bowl Sunday to curb the number of drunk drivers on the road, according to police.

The special patrol is part of the “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk” campaign, which partners with police and members of the state Office of Traffic Safet to prevent drunk driving.

Police, sheriffs, and California Highway Patrol officers will be on heightened alert before, during and after the game.

Officers will be looking to stop and arrest drivers showing signs of alcohol or drug impairment, police said.

Anyone who chooses to drink is urged to not drive and seek other methods of transportation.

“Fans who are impaired can secure a safe ride home by designating a sober driver, using public transportation, or calling a taxi or rideshare program,” said Vallejo police Chief Andrew Bidou.

