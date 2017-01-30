(KRON) — Former Golden State Warriors forward Stephen Jackson says his old coach Don Nelson knew he occasionally smoked pot before games, according to his comments on the “I Am Rapaport” podcast hosted by actor Michael Rapaport.

“We’re in Utah and the drug test people are around, you know, to get our last drug test so we can smoke, right? Don Nelson, we talked about weed all the time, he was cool with talking about weed. We got our last test in Utah, right? So me and Baron [Davis] are coming out the locker room just screaming, excited with our last pink slip saying we could smoke for the rest of the season, and Don Nelson hauls ass down there giving us high-fives, like, ‘Yeah, we can smoke now!'” Jackson said in the podcast. “It was cool, the fact that he knows what’s going on off the court with his players, which was great, man. We enjoyed it. That’s why we were a great team.”

The 38-year-old Jackson played for the Warriors for four seasons.

Jackson was part of the “We Believe” 2006-07 team, which upset the Dallas Mavericks in the first round, but ultimately lost to the Utah Jazz in the second round.

The full podcast can be heard here: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/cbs-local/i-am-rapaport-stereo-podcast/e/ep-253-stephen-jackson-48952238